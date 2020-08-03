Pregnant NC hit-and-run victim wants justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local woman said she was struck by a car while seven months pregnant, and the driver who struck her never stopped. The family is pleading for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

The mother-to-be was planning to have her gender reveal this weekend, but instead, she’s barely sleeping – in pain from head-to-toe and trying to cope with her injuries and a newborn in the ICU.

“I’m home and my baby’s still in the ICU and I can’t sleep. It’s hard,” Michelle Johnson said.

Johnson was crossing the street at Freedom Drive and Morehead Street last weekend when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

“Before I knew it I was on the ground holding my head and my stomach. Where a car had done hit me and kept going. They had to be speeding well over 45 through that red light,” she said.

At just seven month pregnant, her baby was in distress.

“I was just scared more for my baby than for myself. I couldn’t feel my legs at that point. My neck I already knew was fractured and injured on the scene. I just didn’t know how to cope with what was going on, on top of having to make a quick decision for my baby,” Johnson said.

She was rushed to the hospital with a broken bone and fracture in her neck, a contusion on her head, scrapes, and bruises, but when she arrived she had to have an emergency C-section.

“I just don’t understand how someone could do this and leave the scene. I just don’t understand,” she said.

Johnson said medicine will never be enough for what she’s feeling on the inside. Their son Michon was born at 31 weeks weighing just three pounds and 10 ounces, struggling to breathe on his own.

The new family is now calling for justice.

“We’re not mad, we’re not angry. We’d just like for you to take some type of responsibility for your actions and for the things you do,” Johnson said.

