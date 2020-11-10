Pregnant NC woman, her unborn baby and man killed in homicide at home

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A triple homicide took place in the Maple Hill area Sunday, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

An update from District Attorney Ben David stated that the female victim was seven months pregnant.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an emergency medical call at 417 John Pickett Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two people deceased at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Destiny Denise Greene, 22, her unborn child, and William Lenwood Coley III, 26.

Sheriff’s office officials say the case still is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Det. Sgt. Mark Lobel at 910-259-1212.

