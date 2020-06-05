Preparing for cicadas to arrive again in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cicadas are a familiar sight and sound this time of year. As scary as they might look and as loud as they might sound, cicadas are completely harmless to humans. They feed solely on plants.

For some of us, cicada sightings in 2020 will be unique. Many of us are used to the “dog day” or annual cicadas, but there are also periodical cicadas that emerge in the region. Periodical cicadas have either 13-year or 17-year life cycles. There are three species of the 17-year cicadas and each of them have a different, loud song.

“And this year, what we’re seeing in the Northwestern part of North Carolina, is an emergence of what we call the Brood IX of the 17-year cicadas. So in that area, in some parts of Northwestern North Carolina, perhaps as many as a million per acre are coming up simultaneously,” said Dr. Clyde Sorenson of NC State.

This year’s special emergence can be seen right now in places near the Virginia border, including Ashe, Surry and Stokes Counties.

Periodical cicadas emerge during the springtime and early summer. They spend 17 years in the ground and then surface when the soil gets to about 64 degrees about eight inches down. In contrast, the “dog day cicadas” are seen more in July and August. These annual cicadas are around longer each summer. Both annual and periodical adult cicadas live for two to four weeks.

Sorenson also said that if you can’t make it out to see them this year, you’ll have more opportunities in the near future.

“Next year, Brood X of the 17-year cicadas will be emerging about this time of year, maybe a little earlier, in the foothills and western part of North Carolina. And then if you can’t have that experience, in four years, in 2024, the Brood XIX, great Southern emergence of the 13-year Cicadas is going to happen, and that’s going to be right here in the Triangle.”

Dr. Sorenson adds that if you haven’t thought about checking out a cicada emergence, you should. It’s unique to our neck of the woods.

“And one last thing I would say is that the periodical cicada phenomena are something that is restricted to the eastern part of North America — it occurs nowhere else in the world. And so in that respect, it’s a really rare and spectacular phenomenon.”