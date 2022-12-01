RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The president of a North Carolina company that rents lights and other equipment for movie sets is accused of going seven years without filing a state tax return, authorities say.

The state Department of Revenue said Thursday that Wilmington businessman Terry O’Deen was arrested Wednesday on seven charges of willful failure to file a return, supply information or pay tax.

O’Deen, 58, is the president of Sunset Lighting and Grip, which provides film productions with lights, supplies and other equipment.

Arrest warrants allege that O’Deen knowingly and willfully failed to file state individual income tax returns from 2014-20.

He received a $5,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 9.