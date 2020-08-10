President Trump announces he will not be coming to NC for nomination acceptance speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– President Donald Trump will not give his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, he announced on Twitter.

In a Tweet on Monday, Trump said they have narrowed down two places for the acceptance speech location– Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, or the White House.

“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!” Trump tweeted.

He tweeted that a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon.

Trump’s original plans to address the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, were upended by the coronavirus. Now almost the entirety of the convention will be conducted virtually.

Last month, Trump canceled plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination.

Trump had already moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because of virus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the planned gathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health and political risk.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at an event scheduled to last just four hours.

Last Friday, NC health officials said they want more details from the Republican National Committee on their plan to hold the late-August convention in Charlotte.

The state wants more clarity on how the convention’s organizers will enforce mask wearing and social distancing.

Health officials also want to know if the RNC’s testing plan will draw supplies from the tests available to the community in and around Charlotte.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.