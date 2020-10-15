President Trump, GOP leaders will appeal North Carolina ballot ruling

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will ask a federal appeals court to force North Carolina to revert to stricter absentee ballot rules.
The plaintiffs including the state and national GOP said in court documents that they will file an emergency appeal asking the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene after a federal judge issued a mixed ruling on the mail-in ballots Wednesday.
Federal Judge William Osteen blocked a procedure by which North Carolina absentee voters could fix ballots missing a witness signature by returning a signed affidavit and not starting the ballot over from scratch.
- Republicans push towards confirming Barrett to SCOTUS
- Child molester serving life term killed in prison
- 1st day of early voting in NC sees significant increase from 2016, elections officials say
- Obama says Trump is a ‘symptom of’ and ‘accelerant to’ misinformation
- City leader calls for action after 6 teen shot, killed in Durham this year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now