Trump supporters enduring scorching temps ahead of Greenville Rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousand of Donald Trump supporters are enduring temperatures in the upper 90s ahead of Wednesday night’s rally.

CBS 17 sister station WNCT reports the temperature at 3 p.m. stood at 95 degrees with the heat index reaching 105 degrees.

Images from the East Carolina campus showed tents up and flags flying.

The president’s supporters began to line up as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday ahead of his scheduled 7 p.m. speech.

Libby DiPiero told CBS 17 she got to Greenville two days in advance and has been to 50 of Trump’s rallies.

“I like the excitement and hanging around people who have similar interests,” DiPiero said.

Trump has made it known North Carolina is an important state for his reelection bid. He won the state in 2016.

Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)! 7:PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

The president’s visit on Wednesday coincides with Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Fort Bragg and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stopping in Raleigh to talk about her tax credit proposal designed to expand school-choice options.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said the president is welcome back to North Carolina for his 26th rally in the state.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome President Trump back to North Carolina,” stated Whatley. “President Trump has kept his promises to unleash the American economy, rebuild the military and promote an America First Agenda – all of which are helping the North Carolina economy thrive.”

Ahead of the rally, the East Carolina College Democrats released a statement saying they are not open to Trump visiting campus.

“We may be college students but we know childish behavior when we see it,” the group said in a release. “A real leader would not whine, as Donald Trump does daily, when they hear something they do not like.”

Capt. Chris Sutton with ECU police said a designated area for protestors has been established outside the arena where the president will speak.

CBS 17 will stream the Trump rally live beginning at 7 p.m. here.

