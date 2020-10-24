President Trump speaks in Lumberton, voicing support for Native Americans

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — President Trump visited Lumberton Saturday afternoon for a campaign event. Here is a look at what the president spoke about:

2:08 p.m.

Trump wraps up his speech in Lumberton. His speech lasted just over an hour. He will now head to Ohio and Wisconsin.

2:04 p.m.

Trump calls for harsher penalties for assault on a law enforcement officer.

Trump said he wants to teach children in school to be patriotic and respect the American flag. Trump calls this the most important election in the history of the country.

1:58 p.m.

Trump talks about voting in Florida, and claimed that military ballots for Trump were found in the trash can. Trump made calls for voter identification, and claims the democrats don’t want it because they want to cheat.

1:55 p.m.

Trump said Kamala Harris is worse than Bernie Sanders and claimed if Biden is elected there would be a surge in illegal immigration. Trump said he will always serve the men and women of the military.

1:37 p.m.

Trump said he will always support Native Americans. Trump said when he is elected, he will sign the Lumbee Recognition Act that “should’ve been signed a long time ago.”

“The last administration promised to bring hope and change to Indian Country, but they cruelly abandoned you the moment they got your vote and they went to Washington,” Trump said.

1:28 p.m.

Trump brings up Hunter Biden and the crowd chants “Lock Him Up.” Trump said he only likes polls that are in his favor and slams Fox News, calling their polls the worst.

1:22 p.m.

Trump talks about when he had COVID-19 and said he’s immune. The crowd erupted in cheers. Trump said after he said he was immune, the scientists changed immunity for life to four months.

Trump misleadingly claims that COVID-19 cases are up because we are doing more testing.

Trump also called for North Carolina to reopen schools.

1:18 p.m.

Trump said Governor Roy Cooper needs to open North Carolina.

1:15 p.m.

Trump said this isn’t a rally, it’s a gathering with some friends of his. He mentions a group of women that has been to 61 rallies.

Trump also mentions the sound of the tribal drum.

1:05 p.m.

President Trump has taken the stage in Lumberton. Trump mentions the debate and Biden and gets boos from the crowd.

12:55 p.m.

President Trump’s motorcade has arrived in Lumberton.

12:31 p.m.

President Trump tweeted about his stop to North Carolina with a “wonderful Indian Tribe, and guests.”

Quick stop in North Carolina with a wonderful Indian Tribe, and guests. Then off to two BIG Rallies in Ohio and Wisconsin. See you later!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2020

12:15 p.m.

Trump’s visit to Lumberton comes a few days after he announced his support for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. Deputies said they have counted around 3,000 people so far.

12:07 p.m.

Air Force One has landed in Fayetteville. The motorcade will be heading down I-95 into Lumberton.

11:00 a.m.

Supporters are still pouring into the Robeson County Fairgrounds 90 minutes before the event is expected to start.

(Source: Lauren Crawford, WBTW) A President Donald Trump supporter drives into the Robeson County Fairgrounds ahead of a rally on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.



9:30 a.m.

Doors have opened. Inside the fairground, some attendees wore face masks, while others did not wear ones or adhere to social distancing guidelines. Chairs were packed immediately next to each other in the seating area.

8:30 a.m.

Hundreds of Trump supporters are lined up ahead of doors opening. Some supporters were even lined up before dawn.

“I mean, that’s just the way that President Trump is,” said Adam Haller, who was in line before the sun rose. “He doesn’t care if it’s a big community, a small community. He’s going to come out for the people, and basically we are going to support him when he comes out.”

Indiana Representative, Greg Pence, VP Mike Pence’s brother, is also in attendance.

