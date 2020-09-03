President Trump suggests voters should cast ballot twice to ‘test the system’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – WECT’s Jon Evans was able speak with President Donald Trump shortly after the president arrived at the Wilmington International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The president is making headlines for what he said in that interview about voting, suggesting voters test the system by casting their ballot in person and by mail.

“They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that. So, let them send it in and let them go vote,” President Trump said. “And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote (at the poll). If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote. So that’s the way it is, and that’s what they should do.”

It is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

However, it is clerically impossible for a person to vote twice because North Carolina launched a means of tracking a voter’s ballot from the moment it is requested to when it is received by the local Board of Elections. Therefore, the way the system is set up, if a voter mailed in his or her ballot, they would be recorded as having voted and would not be allowed to cast a ballot on election day.