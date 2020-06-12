President Trump to accept re-election bid in Florida, RNC official business to happen in Charlotte

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — The Republican National Committee’s chairwoman announced Thursday that President Trump will officially accept his re-nomination in Jacksonville, Florida while official business of the GOP convention will happen in Charlotte.

The move comes after Gov. Roy Cooper, state health officials and Republican leaders couldn’t come to an agreement for how the president could safely celebrate his re-nomination in North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

The RNC’s Executive Committee has voted unanimously to allow the official business of the national convention to continue in Charlotte.

“Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history.”