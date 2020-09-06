President Trump to campaign in NC for 3rd time in 3 weeks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — President Donald Trump will campaign in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to the president’s campaign website.

The event will be held at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Trump was at Mills River in the North Carolina mountains and at the National Republican Convention in Charlotte on Aug. 24.

He was in Wilmington at the coast on Tuesday earlier this week, where he toured the Battleship North Carolina and designated Wilmington a WWII Heritage City.

Two tickets can be registered per mobile number on the campaign’s website for the Winston-Salem event on Sept. 8.

