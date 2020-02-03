President Trump to visit NC later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Sources confirmed to WBTV on Sunday that President Donald Trump will visit Charlotte and make a speech this week.

Axios first reported that Trump would visit to speak Friday at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit.

Further details of the trip haven’t been released. Trump is scheduled to give the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate is expected to vote to acquit Trump on the impeachment that was passed by the House.

