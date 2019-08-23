President Trump tweets about holding another rally in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump tweeted late Thursday saying he is planning on returning to North Carolina in support of Dan Bishop.

This would be the president’s first trip back to North Carolina since his rally in Greenville on July 17.

Bishop is running for Congress as a Republican candidate in the special election for the vacant House seat in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional district.

Looking forward to soon being in North Carolina to hold a big rally for wonderful Dan Bishop, who is running for Congress. His opponent wants Open Borders, Sanctuary Cities, and Socialism. He likes the “Squad” more than North Carolina. Dan has my Full and Complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

In Trump’s tweet, the “Squad” refers to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

On July 17, Trump’s rally on the East Carolina University campus saw the crowd chanted “Send her back! Send her back!” in reference to Omar.

Bishop faces Democratic nominee Dan McCready in the special election.

Early voting is underway in the special election for the 9th.

Election day for the 9th District is Sept. 10.

