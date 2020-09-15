President Trump visiting Fayetteville Saturday, 4th NC visit in a month

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump will be making his fourth campaign visit to North Carolina in as long as a month when he visits Fayetteville on Saturday.
Trump is set to host a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Sept. 19.
The campaign visit is listed as a “General Admission” event. Doors are expected to open at 3 p.m.
Trump was at Mills River in the North Carolina mountains and at the National Republican Convention in Charlotte on Aug. 24.
He was in Wilmington at the coast on Sept. 2, where he toured the Battleship North Carolina and designated Wilmington a WWII Heritage City.
Trump made a stop in Winston-Salem on Sept. 8.
