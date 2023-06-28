CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — As temperatures increase so does your risk of heat-related sickness.

Dr. Daniel Park, Medical Director of the UNC Pediatric Emergency Department says you should avoid being out in the heat of the day, but also plan ahead.

“Pre-hydrating, hydrating while doing the activity, scheduling frequent breaks during the activity itself, and having a little bit of foresight as you prepare for your day,” he said.

As you get out in the heat and humidity of our North Carolina summers, pay attention to the heat index since higher humidity makes it harder for our bodies to naturally cool down.

Air conditioning is the best way to stay cool during the summer, so if you don’t have it try to find a cooling shelter or place with air conditioning during the day , especially during extreme heat, because a fan isn’t enough.

“A lot of people use electric fans in the summertime,” Park explained. “They may provide comfort, but when temperatures are in the high 90s or 100s they won’t prevent heat-related illness.”

When you are outside, look for warning signs like cramps, nausea, and dizziness. If that happens, take the person to a cool place and get them lots of water and electrolytes.

But if it goes beyond that, you need medical help immediately.

“If they are experiencing mental status changes, they’re not able to walk properly, they’re having seizures or any other thing you would call 911 for, do so,” Park said. “Call for help and stay with the individual so they’re protected.”

Park also reminded people about children in cars during the summer.

“Do not leave children in cars, especially when the temperatures are this high,” he said. “Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures even with the windows cracked open”