Previewing the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and what you can expect to see

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — This year’s Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show features Ospreys, fighter jets, some brand new aircraft debuts and the headliner — the United States Navy Blue Angels.

The show will run Saturday and Sunday at Cherry Point. It will also include performances from Marine Corp Aircrafts like the USMC F/A-18 and the F-35B Lightning II, which can fly faster than the speed of sound.

The audience will see the mini-jet known as the JSX-2, which can climb 11,000 feet in one second.

“We’re actually debuting two new aircrafts this season … the F/A-18E Super Hornet, and the C-130J Super Hercules,” said Major Frank Zastoubil, a left wingman for the Blue Angels.

CLICK HERE for the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show website

Officials say many more surprises are in store, and it all leads up to an iconic Blue Angels performance. Much of the show is dedicated to active-duty military and veterans.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 9 a.m. on both days. It will continue through Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but all vehicles will need to register for a free vehicle pass online.