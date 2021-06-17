Price’s Chicken Coop closing after 59 years in Charlotte due to labor shortage, food costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Price’s Chicken Coop, one of Charlotte’s most popular chicken joints, is closing its doors Saturday after 59 years, the restaurant announced Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59 years of business,” the restaurant said in a statement on Facebook.

Owners cited the current labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage as reasons for the closure.

The final day the Chicken Coop will be open is Saturday, June 19th.

“We thank everybody for their support and businesses over the years!” the restaurant added.

Price’s was known for only accepting cash payments.