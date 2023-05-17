NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former corrections officer at a federal prison in North Carolina who took more than $10,000 in bribes to smuggle cigarettes for an inmate will spend a year behind bars, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that 28-year-old Kamel Smallwood of Greenville received her 12-month sentence from District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

She pleaded guilty in July 2022 to a charge of accepting a bribe as a public official and aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors say Smallwood was a contracted correctional officer at Rivers Federal Correctional Institution in the Hertford County town of Winton in 2019.

They say records from mobile payment application CashApp showed four transactions or attempted transactions between Smallwood and an account later confirmed to belong to an inmate, and law enforcement identified other transactions involving inmates, friends or family of inmates. That total surpassed $10,000, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also say co-defendant Twonisha Sykes estimated that Smallwood smuggled the cigarettes four times, each time using plastic to wrap them to her body. Sykes was sentenced in March to one day of custody and three years of supervised release.