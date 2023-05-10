RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man accused of fabricating a trucking business and using it to submit more than $40,000 in phony COVID-19 relief loan applications will spend six months in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Joseph Alexander Casillas of the Brunswick County Town of Leland was sentenced Wednesday by District Judge James C. Dever III.

Casillas, who pleaded guilty in February to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, also received three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $92,734 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Association.

Prosecutors said Casillas fraudulently applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans in March and April 2021, each worth more than $20,000. They say Casillas claimed to be the sole proprietor of a longstanding trucking business with nearly $100,000 in annual payroll costs, and submitted a phony 2019 tax record — when in reality the company did not exist.