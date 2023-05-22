NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina gang member known as the “Play Maker” will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that Veshon Lendell Shaw, 29, of Wilmington, received his 120-month sentence from District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty in February 2022 to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute MDMA and marijuana.

Prosecutors say officers attempted to pull him over in Wilmington in July 2021 for a revoked license and a traffic violation when he sped away before crashing into a police van. He was caught with an ounce of ecstasy and $1,000 in cash, and officers found a stolen 9mm handgun and marijuana in his car.

Prosecutors say Shaw — a member of the 720 Folk Nation Gang with four prior convictions — told authorities he was not afraid to go to prison because he would have the chance to meet a new drug supplier.