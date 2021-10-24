Prisoner accused of stealing dump truck arrested in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.LC. (WGHP) — A prisoner accused of stealing a dump truck was arrested in Randolph County on Saturday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, was working at an off-prison assignment when he allegedly stole the dump truck with North Carolina license plate 883-83T on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He was serving a sentence for a 2004 conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Randolph County, according to the NCDPS. His projected release was August 2025.

The dump truck was found on Friday when a detective with Randleman Police spotted the dump truck around 8:00 a.m. It was unattended near New Salem Road and was already cold, deputies say.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, the RCSO received two calls regarding a suspicious person walking southbound on Randleman Road near Hockett Dairy wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.

Both callers felt that it was possibly Mundy.

Arriving deputies confirmed the person was Mundy, and he was taken into custody and will be transferred to the custody of the NC Department of Corrections.