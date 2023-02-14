GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCTWNCN) — A small, private funeral will be held for Jeff Charles, “The Voice of the Pirates,” who passed away Friday at age 70.

The Charles family announced the funeral will be this Saturday for family and invited guests only. No further details have been released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

A “celebration of life” ceremony will be held at East Carolina University at a future date and time that the university will announce at a later date.

Charles was ECU’s football, men’s basketball, baseball and other sports on radio and television’s broadcaster for three decades. He died of a medical incident while in New Orleans with the men’s basketball team on Friday.

Charles was deemed “The Voice of the Pirates” and had called games with the university since 1988.