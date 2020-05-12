Procession held for NC firefighter who died in motorcycle crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A procession of fire engines and rescue vehicles honored New Hanover County firefighter Michael Stanley, who passed away Monday morning due to injuries he sustained in a serious motorcycle crash last week.

Highway Patrol troopers led the procession past Station 17 in Wilmington, where Stanley worked as an engineer with New Hanover County Fire and Rescue. The procession continued to Whiteville, where Stanley also worked as a part-time firefighter.

The New Hanover County Professional Firefighters Association announced Stanley’s passing in a Monday evening tweet.

“Michael was such a genuine and influential firefighter, and made a tremendous impact on us all. He will be greatly missed,” the association stated.

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue also tweeted that “our hearts are with the loved ones of Engineer Michael Stanley, an outstanding public servant and an important piece of the @NHCFR family.”

County Manager Chris Coudriet also took to Twitter to offer his condolences, calling Stanley “a true public servant.”

He worked as a full-time engineer with New Hanover County Fire and Rescue and worked as a part-time firefighter for the city of Whiteville.

Officials have not made any announcement on funeral arrangements or memorial services for Stanley.

