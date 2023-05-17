CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte will be home to a team in the newly formed USL Super League.

In conjunction with the USL Super League, Empower Sports, and Entertainment LLC is launching USL Super League Carolina as one of the teams for the professional women’s soccer league.

Set to kick off in August 2024, the Super League intends to launch as a first-division league. There are 13 clubs slated for the inaugural season, including in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jacksonville, Fla.

“We are thrilled to have Carolina among the initial markets for the Super League,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League president, in a statement announcing the team. “Super League Carolina is unique as the club sits close to the North Carolina and South Carolina border, so women’s soccer fans from both states will now have more opportunities to celebrate the game they love at the highest level.”

Super League Carolina will become the first women’s professional soccer team in the state’s western half. The club will be based in Charlotte, which is in its second year of its MLS team Charlotte FC and also boasts the Charlotte Independence in the USL League One.

The team will play home matches at American Legion Memorial Stadium, sharing the facility with the Independence. The Independence says they will work alongside the Super League team.

“Super League Carolina is still in the process of putting an operational structure together,” the team said Tuesday. “In the meantime, there will be some collaboration for the good of both organizations.”

Super League Carolina will give North Carolina a second professional women’s team. The Cary-based North Carolina Courage compete in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In addition to an online, digital Super League Carolina Fan Forum, the club will host a series of listening sessions with women and women’s soccer fans in the community to gain insight on branding, values, team names and more. The official club branding will be unveiled at a community event after an extensive fan-input process.

Super League Carolina is now accepting 2024 Season Ticket Deposits. A $50 deposit guarantees VIP First Priority access to select seats. For a limited time, the first fans to make the deposit will receive a Super League Carolina branded T-shirt and decal, included with their purchase.

Business records show Empower Sports & Entertainment was established in Charlotte last August.

“We’re excited to bring top-level professional women’s soccer to the western Carolinas,” said Empower’s managing partner, Jim McPhilliamy. “The success of the US Women’s National Team has propelled the popularity of soccer in the United States, and we’re going to add to that momentum. Along the way, we’re proud to partner with the USL to expand playing, coaching, and front office opportunities for so many deserving women.”