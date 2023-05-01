RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With summer approaching, agencies are teaming up to provide relief from the heat for older adults.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief from May 1 to Oct. 31, a news release stated.

People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance for that time period at local aging agencies across the state.

Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion, and Valassis. Local provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.

Last year, the NCDHHS received $85,1374 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 3,793 fans and 23 air conditioners, the release stated.

In addition to applying for fans, people age 60 and older, as well as, adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:

Increase fluid intake,

Spend time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly,

Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon, and

Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure medications).



For more details, individuals may contact their area agency on aging or the Division of Aging and Adult Services at 919-855-3400.