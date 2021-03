RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bill filed Monday in the North Carolina Senate would create a $1,000 tax credit for each qualifying child being homeschooled.

Senate Bill 297, proposed by North Carolina GOP Sens. Chuck Edwards, Ralph Hise and Vickie Sawyer, would grant $1,000 to children who attended for the taxable year only a home school.

As the bill is currently written, it would go into effect for when you file your taxes for the 2021 year.