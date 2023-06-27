GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX 8 now knows a former Greensboro police officer accused of sexual assault met his victim while investigating a missing persons case.

On Monday afternoon, prosecutors detailed how 24-year-old Miguel Garcia groomed his victim.

She was a 32-year-old living in a group home in Greensboro. On May 30, she was reported missing. Investigative reports show Garcia worked on the case and brought her back home.

Garcia allegedly came back to visit her twice the next day. An attorney said the victim suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“There were employees of the group home who noticed that he was flirting with the victim,” said a representative from the district attorney’s office in court on Monday.

Garcia appeared virtually in a Guilford County courtroom. He sat cuffed and emotionless as an attorney shared how he sent text messages to the victim and came in his Greensboro police uniform and car after getting off duty to visit her.

“He came back to the group home, contacted the victim,” an attorney said. “She came out to meet him at his patrol car. She stated that he wouldn’t leave her alone. While the victim was at the patrol car, he asked the victim to perform oral sex on him … He was questioned by investigators, and he admitted the sex act did occur.”

The attorney said this victim wasn’t the only person Garcia communicated with at the group home.

“Some of the text messages … that were recovered in this app to the other young lady did show a pattern of grooming,” he said.

At a news conference the day Garcia was arrested, Police Chief John Thompson shared his disappointment.

“Every single one of us feels like we have been punched in the gut,” Thompson said. “An officer representing our police department came out and just made a horrible decision.”

The judge said because Garcia violated the community’s trust, she raised his bond.

“I’m not here to determine guilt or innocence,” she said. “I’m just going by the factual basis, so I’m going to raise your bond to $750,000 based on those actions alone.”

FOX 8 crews went to Garcia’s home Monday afternoon to see if anyone there wanted to talk. No one answered the door.

The attorney said that based on what investigators found, it seemed like Garcia was trying to cover this up.

He asked the victims to delete text messages from him. He also turned off the GPS in his patrol car when he visited the victim at the group home.