Protest held in Charlotte over mandatory vaccine for health care workers in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Freedom Park was the site of a protest on Sunday over mandatory vaccines for health care staff.

The event was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Freedom Park, not far from Atrium Main.

The group Healthcare Heroes for Freedom was organizing the event and members said a number of Atrium staff workers were set to attend the event to support the protest.

Atrium made the announcement last week, as did Novant, that all staff members will need to be vaccinated and be able to provide verification of the vaccine.

Following new guidance, last week from the CDC and the White House, many companies, not just within the healthcare sector, are making vaccines mandatory.

“I just found out and I was devastated,” said Brianna Isham, a health care worker who’s upset over a mandated vaccine for workers at some North Carolina hospitals.

Atrium says they don’t view this as any different from other requirements like the flu shot or measles and chickenpox vaccines. And Novant Health is requiring employees to get the shot by Sept. 15.

Last week North Carolina Governo Roy Cooper mandated the vaccine for all state employees.