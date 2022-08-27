GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night.

People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was stolen, and as an officer approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop.

The officer attempted to stop the car again, and multiple people got out of the car and ran away. As the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle, it hit the police car and accelerated.

The officer fired, and the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The protesters rallied and began their march on Elm Street, then turned onto Washington Street where they continued their march all the way to the City of Greensboro Melvin Municipal Office Building.