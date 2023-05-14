GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Protesters marched along Jefferson Road to the Greensboro influx care facility Saturday morning at 10:15 a.m., making it known they are against housing migrant children at the site of the former American Hebrew Academy.

While there are no imminent plans for migrant children to come to Greensboro, the facility is under contract with the government to become an immigrant facility serving children ages 13 to 17 years old.

The five-year government contract would allow the site to house roughly 800 children, and protesters say it should not happen at all.

The end of Title 42 has cast the spotlight on the Greensboro influx care facility on Hobbs Road, a 100-acre campus that would provide housing, educational and recreational activities for unaccompanied migrant children for about two to three weeks.

“It’s still an influx facility, which is a really nice way of saying detention center, which is a really nice way of saying a gilded cage,” said Cecile Crawford of the American Friends Service Committee.

Protest organizers are concerned about the oversight at influx facilities and want the Office of Refugee Resettlement to prioritize rapid reunification.

“We want the right thing to be done. We want them to be reunited with their families,” said Franca Jalloh, an immigration representative and community advocate.

An immigrant herself, she says many migrant children are escaping dangerous situations, and an influx facility can make them feel more unsafe.

“If you, your life was not safe where you’re from, why would you accept that someone would take them and put them in a gilded cage?”

The influx facility – completely fenced in and guarded – would not allow anyone to enter or leave without permission.

“We don’t want children to be detained. We want them to be protected, and we want them unified with their families on this side of the border,” said Crawford.

The ORR confirmed as recently as May 5 there is no current activation date for the Greensboro influx care center, but it will be called the Greensboro Piedmont Academy when it opens.

The protest and march took place along the back gate of the campus and included speakers who spent time in child detention centers.

We also checked with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn earlier this week, and she has received no update on the influx facility.