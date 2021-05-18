Protesters march in Elizabeth City following decision to not charge deputies in Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Residents and community members marched in the streets of Elizabeth City Tuesday night following the Pasquotank district attorney’s announcement that no charges will be filed against deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. last month.

“As expected, no charges for Andrew Brown,” protesters yelled out as they marched Tuesday evening just hours after Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble said the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was “justified.”

Brown was killed by deputies on April 21 while he was in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to serve a drug-related search warrant at the time.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall was live in Elizabeth City as protesters expressed their anger and frustration following Womble’s decision.

Womble said the three deputies that fired their weapons, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, won’t face charges.

“While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified due to his actions,” Womble said.

The three deputies that fired their weapons at Brown will keep their jobs, however, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a video Tuesday afternoon that they will be retrained and disciplined.

The family released a statement on Tuesday after Womble’s announcement, saying that calling the shooting justified was “both an insult and a slap in the face.”

The family’s lawyers have also previously called on Womble to be removed from the case due to a “conflict of interest.” The FBI has also launched its own civil rights probe into the case.

Brown’s cousins, who have been protesting since he was killed, are also calling for answers.

“Why can’t we see the tape? Who did the kill shot? What did Andrew do?” said Marie France.

Brown’s other cousin, Daniel Bowser, says regardless of the warrant they were there for, he feels like someone needs to be held more accountable.

“That was a nonviolent warrant. They came like they was declaring in the truck like they already had it on their mind,” he said.

The local NAACP also believes this needs further investigating.

“If this is looked at through the lens of the victim, which is Andrew Brown Jr. and his family — and not the justification of the sheriff’s deputies actions — that this should go forth to a grand jury and let them decide whether or not it needs to be in the courts,” said Keith Rivers, a protest organizer.



“Due process, we are going to get justice. Everybody is gonna be angry. I’m angry but it’s going to stay peaceful and everybody just needs to stay peaceful,” said Bowser.

Protesters confirmed with 10 On Your Side that they will be participating in an “economic protest” Wednesday. During the economic protest, they will not spend money at businesses in Pasquotank County to increase pressure on Womble to call on outside prosecutor for another look at the investigation.

Elizabeth City Police advised motorists to expect delays in the area as the peaceful protests continued Tuesday night.