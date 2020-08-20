Public input needed on statewide trail project that would link trails in all 100 NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a plan to connect trails in all 100 North Carolina counties but the state wants to hear from you first.

The Great Trails State Plan is a state Department of Transportation-led effort to identify existing trails and define what actions need to take place to connect trails statewide.

Eventually, the NCDOT hopes local and regional trails will connect to state parks and populated areas around North Carolina.

With a record number of people using greenways and trails, the NCDOT said this is a good time to ask for public input.

The public can provide feedback by taking an interactive map survey and a 10-question survey.

You have until the end of September.

