ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster earlier this week.

According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that were found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in Asheboro.

An Asheboro resident who was taking out trash heard whining and found the two puppies, who appear to be boxer/bulldog mixes.

The officer is continuing to investigate who dumped the puppies, who were taken to Randolph County Animal Shelter for medical attention due to some minor injuries.

The director of Randolph County Animal Services said that a person picked the pups up on Friday to help foster them.

The puppies had a few health issues but were not malnourished, only dehydrated.

Their wounds were cleaned up by the vet and they will heal up in their foster home. It was hard to say how long they had abandoned. The foster person who has taken them in will either adopt them or find a home for them, so they won’t be available for adoption through the shelter

Anyone with information about who may have dumped the puppies should contact Asheboro Police Department.