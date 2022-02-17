‘Pure shock’: Eyewitness to fatal plane crash on I-85 in NC describes scene

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An eyewitness of the fatal plane crash on Interstate 85 spoke to FOX8’s Neill McNeill on Wednesday night.

Lee Doggette said he was driving on I-85 on his way home from work when he saw the plane coming down fast.

He said the plane was less than an exit away from him.

“It was relatively close…as I approached…I noticed what it was. It was that airplane, and…it actually had hit a tractor-trailer and tipped it over, and the truck was on its side, and…the plane was…in many different pieces, and it was also on fire,” Doggette said.

He said the plane exploded when it landed then exploded again about five minutes later.

“Pure shock…I felt horrible because I know that those people had to succumb to the accident, you know? So that was my first thing…how unfortunate that is…I can’t really put it in words,” he said.

Officials have not identified the pilot who died in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer involved is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 in Lexington near Cotton Grove Road around 5:30 p.m. and were expected to reopen around 11:00 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.