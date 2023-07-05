OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Swimmers and beachgoers, watch where you step.

Officials are warning that Portuguese man o’ wars have been spotted on Oak Island beaches and nearby Holden Beach.

They said the jellyfish have been seen on the beach and in the surf.

On Monday, Oak Island Water Rescue said they started flying a purple warning flag on the beach to warn visitors about the jellyfish’s presence.

The purple flag signals that dangerous fish or marine life are present in the water.

Water rescue officials said they have received messages that at least six people have been stung by the man o’ wars, including four children, at various locations on the beach.

A sting from a Portuguese man o’ war is extremely painful, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They warn that a man o’ war will still sting even weeks after it washed ashore.

If you’re on the beach, you’re asked to avoid them and consider their presence if you’re thinking about going in the water.