RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new push to try to keep former president Donald Trump off the ballot next year in underway in North Carolina. On Tuesday, however, state election officials say they don’t think they have the authority to take this up.

Just before 12 p.m., the state board of elections considered the complaint which argues that Trump is not qualified to run under the U.S. Constitution. The complaint, filed by an attorney named Brian Marti, also ties into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.

Martin says Trump should not be included on the ballot because “he engaged in an insurrection against the constitution.”

Specifically, this complaint deals with section three of the 14th amendment that says no person shall be eligible if they’ve previously taken an oath to support the constitution as an officer of the united states and engaged in insurrection or rebellion.

However, the state board never got a point of considering the substance of that complaint. Instead, an attorney for the board raised concerns about the vagueness of state law and whether the board has the proper authority to consider a challenge to a presidential candidate at this point in the process.

Speaking to the merits of the complaint, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R) released a statement, saying:

“The complaint filed with the NCSBE against President Trump has entirely no merit and has one aim—to deny North Carolina voters their Constitutional right to decide for themselves who our next president will be. Rather than let the voters decide, some activists would prefer to effectively silence the former President. I wholeheartedly condemn this malicious attempt to interfere with our elections here in North Carolina.”

A majority of the board decided for now not to take up the complaint.

The person who filed it can appeal that decision to the court of appeals, which would have the ability to give more clarity on what authority the board even has to consider this issue.

The board voted today to put the list of candidates each party submitted onto the ballot. For Republicans, that does include former president Trump.