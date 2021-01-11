Putting down roots: North Carolina ranks in bottom half among best states to raise a family

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has been ranked in the bottom half of states to raise a family in 2021, according to a recent study.
The study conducted by WalletHub, 2021’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, determined that North Carolina ranked 38th nationwide. The study compared 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness including median annual family income, housing affordability and the unemployment rate.
According to the study, Massachusetts was ranked the best state and New Mexico was ranked the worst state for raising a family in the United States.
Specific findings for North Carolina included the following:
- 25th for ‘family fun’
- 39th for affordability
- 34th for Health & safety
For full findings from the study, visit the WalletHub website.
