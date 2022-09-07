RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now more than half a million dollars richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday identified Jeremy Sowells as the latest big winner of a Fast Play jackpot.

Sowells won $508,513 on the 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket he bought over the weekend at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford.

When he bought it, the progressive jackpot was worth $308,513. Lottery officials said because the ticket he bought cost $20, he won 100 percent of the jackpot and another $200,000.

He collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and took home $361,101 after taxes were withheld.