Raleigh, Durham rank among most generous cities nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Giving Tuesday is upon us, reminding many how important it is to give back.

If you live in the Raleigh/Durham area, congrats! You’re among the most generous citizens in the U.S., according to one study.

To find where Americans give the most to charity, SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company, compared 200 cities among various metrics.

How much do your city’s residents give charitably out of their income? What about tax return contribution?

Other metrics include average charitable contribution, volunteer rate and hours spent as a volunteer.

Among the 200 cities surveyed, Raleigh ranked 5th on the list of where Americans give the most to charity. By comparison, Durham ranked inside of the top 10 as well, grabbing the No. 9 spot.

SmartAsset had this to say about Raleigh:

“The Raleigh, North Carolina metro area has the 14th-highest percentage in our study of tax returns listing charitable donations, at 32.73%. Charitable contributions consist of approximately 2.66% of income in the Raleigh metro area, and the average charitable contribution amount is $6,398. On the statewide level, 35.10% of North Carolina’s residents donate their time to volunteering.”

Thoughts on Durham-Chapel Hill:

“The Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, another North Carolina representative in the top 10, has a top-25 rate for its percentage of tax returns reporting charitable donations, at 30.84%. The average charitable donation there is $6,052, which ranks in the top half of the study. The statewide metrics are as follows: North Carolina has a state volunteer rate of 35.10% and an average of more than 94 hours donated per volunteer.”

Other cities in North Carolina that were included in the top 20: Charlotte metro (8th most charitable), Winston-Salem (16th).

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now