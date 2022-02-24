RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is one of two finalists in a bid to host the 2027 World University Games, its sponsor website said Wednesday.

The World University Games is an Olympic-like atmosphere, but for college students.

It’s held every other year “featuring the best collegiate and university athletes from over 150 countries competing in 15 compulsory sports and 3 optional sports during an approximately 2-week long event” the website said.

The sponsor website said it would host more than 7,000 athletes and officials and 3,000 coaches, administrators and support staff from 150 countries in 275 sporting events.

Local colleges, such as North Carolina State, could have their facilities used for a variety of events.

Along with local colleges in Raleigh, events would also take place in Greensboro as part of the North Carolina bid.

The state is competing with Sejong, Daejeon, South Chungcheong and North Chungcheong Province in South Korea who teamed up to earn the country’s bid, the International University Sports Federation said.

WGHP contributed to this article.