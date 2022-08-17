RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—More than 100 people are now on death row in North Carolina, and a group in Raleigh has called for the end to the death penalty.

NC Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty marked the 16th anniversary of the state’s last execution this week.

There has been a pause on executions because of litigation but the coalition said the pause is not enough. They are calling for a permanent end to the death penalty.

Alfred Rivera shared his story with CBS 17. He said he spent 22 months on death row before being acquitted in 1999.

“The death penalty is something that you can’t go around making mistakes in the system with, so this is why it’s important to me and a lot of others,” Rivera said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there are 135 people on death row in North Carolina with the most recent sentencing was in April.