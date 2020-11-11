Raleigh man among 2 missing from overturned boat near Beaufort Inlet

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man has been identified as one of two who went missing when their boat overturned near Beaufort Inlet, the Coast Guard said.

George Hamilton Andrews of Raleigh and William (Bill) Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington were last seen Sunday departing from Atlantic Beach to go fishing.

They were aboard a the 35-foot recreational boat Strike Zone, the Coast Guard said.

Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., an alarm on the boat signaled TowBoat U.S. who deployed a diver to inspect the scene.

The diver found all the lights and gear still active and then alerted the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said more than 3,200 square miles have been searched in an attempt to locate the men.

The search area has stretched from from Ocracoke Inlet to Bogue Inlet and the surrounding areas.

The Coast Guard said a 47-foot Motor Life Boat, an 87-foot cutter, an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and a C-130 Hercules aircraft have all been deployed in the search.

Morehead City, Beaufort, and Atlantic Beach Fire Departments assisted the search with their boats, while the National Park Service rangers and other local agencies searched the shoreline.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.