Raleigh man charged with raping student while teaching at Greensboro high school

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Smith High School teacher is accused of raping a student, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Webster Smith Jr., 57, of Raleigh, has been charged with felony sex act with a student and felony second-degree forcible rape.

Police report Smith was a teacher at Smith High School when the crimes were committed — and the victim was a student.

Smith High School lists Smith as a sergeant and Air Force JROTC instructor.

He was arrested Monday and placed in the Guilford County jail under a $110,000 secured bond.

