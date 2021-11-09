Raleigh man injured after crashing 18-wheeler, spilling wine across highway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was injured in a crash that left wine spilled all over the highway Monday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

A busy stretch of road in Winston-Salem was closed for hours Monday after a truck spilled its load of wine during a crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that U.S. Highway 421 was closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit as police investigated the crash and crews worked to clean up the vino.

Wine cases and bottles were broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Winston-Salem Police Department, the 47-year-old Raleigh man was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his tractor-trailer and overturned onto its side across the roadway. After crashing, bottles and cases of wine were thrown from the broken roof of the truck and out onto the highway.

According to police, the trucker was driving for a Knightdale company.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and police did not say if any charges will be filed.

