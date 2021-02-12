Raleigh man thought he convinced a child to have sex with him, deputies say; he was talking to an undercover investigator

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man was accused of soliciting a child for sex after an undercover operation based in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, the human exploitation team of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover investigation.

During the investigation, a man allegedly solicited sexual acts from what he believed was a minor.

With the help of SBI and Homeland Security Investigations, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Steven Ernest Major, 38, of Raleigh.

Deputies say Major planned to come to Alamance County with the intention of meeting and performing sexual acts on a minor.

On Friday, investigators searched his Raleigh home.

Major was arrested and charged with solicitation of minor by computer.

The sheriff’s office says that additional charges are still possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 and speak

with a member of the Human Exploitation Team.