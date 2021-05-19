Raleigh ranks in top 20 for the best places to live in the U.S.

What’s America’s best place to live?

A ranking from the survey company Niche.com suggests that American’s top choices aren’t necessarily the best-known.

For the creation of this ranking, Niche researchers factored in good public schools, affordable costs of living, low crime rates and the overall satisfaction of their residents, culling data from the U.S. Department of Education, the Census Bureau, the FBI and public-sentiment polling.

Niche also considered local commutes (length and access to public transport); diversity (of age, gender and ethnicity); health and fitness of its residents (based on rates of smoking, alcohol abuse, and obesity as well as access to healthcare and fitness centers); jobs (including employment rates, career and business growth) and housing costs (based on home values, property taxes and ownership rates).

For the purpose of this ranking, we’re only looking at major cities — places with populations above 100,000.

Raleigh ranked inside of the top 20, appearing at 17. Here’s what was said about The City of Oaks:

17. Raleigh, North Carolina

RICK NELSON / EYEEM

The City of Oaks is an excellent spot for families thanks to its highly rated public schools, employment rate and affordable cost of living.

Raleigh is home to art and science museums, many outdoor activities and a bustling nightlife.