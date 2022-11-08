RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.

Barbara Gullatt spent $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won a $368,522 jackpot. She won her first $824,160 Cash 5 jackpot in March 2021.

Gullatt bought her ticket for Sunday’s drawing at Fuel Stop on Little Brier Creek Lane in Raleigh. After taxes, she took home $261,688.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $110,000.