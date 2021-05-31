Rallies set for several NC cities against Andrew Brown killing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City are set to be held in various North Carolina cities.

The Tuesday afternoon rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E.

The groups say they want accountability following the April shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Protesters say Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff’s deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. A prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.

Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled for 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Gov. Roy Cooper later spoke out as the Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies responsible for shooting Andrew Brown Jr. were not charged as the county’s prosecutor deemed their actions as “justified”.

The governor says that federal officials should “continue to thoroughly investigate” the shooting of Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City.

In April, Cooper called for a special prosecutor to be brought in to handle all matters regarding the shooting in Pasquotank County in “the interest of justice and confidence in the judicial system.”