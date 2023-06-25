RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For five decades, hip hop has been the soundtrack for generations of people.

“Pooh and I when we first started, it was kind of unheard of in a lot of ways for someone to come from North Carolina and make it to a major label,” said Phonte Coleman.

Coleman is one half of the rap duo Little Brother. The group formed at North Carolina Central University in the late 1990’s.

This year marks two decades since they dropped their first album.

This past week, Little Brother and radio personality Brian Dawson accepted a proclamation from Durham City Council honoring hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

MIAMI – AUGUST 8: Recording artists “Little Brother” comprised of (L to R) Big Pooh, Ninth Wonder, Phonte and their manager (in front) attend the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Conference Award ceremony at the Jackie Gleason Theater on August 8, 2003 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ronna Gradus/Getty Images)

CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant spoke with Phonte about the history and impact of North Carolina when it comes to hip-hop.

“So, if we are going to talk North Carolina hip-hop, first and foremost I got to give a shoutout to payroll records out of Greensboro, North Carolina. They were really the first crew that I saw making dope music and these are records that was hearing at 8, 9 years old,” Coleman stated.

“So, the Bizzie Boyz, Payroll Records. Of course, Petey Pablo was really our delegate. He was the first one to have that big national attention,” explained Coleman.

He said outside of the artists, North Carolina has a unique sound.

“When people would ask us why Little Brother doesn’t sound like a typical southern group… my thing was, well, this is what the south sounds like to us. This represents our south. I grew up in Greensboro. It’s a college town,” mentioned Coleman.

“There was always traffic up and down [interstate] 95. So, you had cats from New York and [New] Jersey coming down going to school bringing their music. You had people coming from [Washington] D.C. bringing Go-Go [music]. It always for us, at least in my youth, a melting pot,” he explained.

Later this year, Little Brother has events planned to continue to celebrate 20 years as a group.

In August, the Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum will hosts a series of events honoring hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.