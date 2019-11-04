RAW VIDEO: Man escapes SUV just before it goes up in flames at NC intersection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man narrowly escaped his burning SUV before it was engulfed in flames at a North Carolina intersection Saturday night.

The man said he was driving his Ford Explorer and the SUV began smoking and then stopped.

The SUV ended up at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.

As soon as the man got out of the SUV, it caught fire and quickly was consumed he told WNCT. Some witnesses said they saw sparks under the SUV just before the blaze started.

Greenville Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.

